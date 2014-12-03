By Eric Beech and Paul Lienert
| WAHINGTON/DETROIT
WAHINGTON/DETROIT Dec 3 Chrysler Group has
informally told regulators it will expand a U.S. recall of
vehicles with Takata Corp passenger-side air bags, a
top regulator said.
David Friedman, deputy director of the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration, told reporters about the expanded
recall on Wednesday after a U.S. Congressional hearing on
problems with Takata air bags in older vehicles sold by at least
10 automakers.
In June, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
unit recalled about 371,000 Dodge, Ram and Chrysler brand cars
and trucks from model years 2003 to 2007 equipped with Takata
passenger-side air bags in Florida, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and the
U.S. Virgin Islands.
The NHTSA told Chrysler last week it wanted the
Michigan-based automaker to widen the recall to include the
coastal areas of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, as
well as southern Georgia, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.
Friedman said he was awaiting a formal submission from
Chrysler with the details.
Chrysler and nine other automakers in June began recalling
vehicles registered in some high-humidity states and U.S.
territories because the Takata air bags in those vehicles can
rupture and spray metal shards.
In the congressional hearing on Wednesday, Takata quality
chief Hiroshi Shimizu said faults in the manufacturing of the
air bag inflators caused them to become defective when exposed
to high humidity over an extended period.
Friedman said Honda Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp
and Nissan Motor Co had already expanded the
recall to include the wider area.
