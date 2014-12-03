(Adds Chrysler response with details of company's action)
By Eric Beech and Paul Lienert
WAHINGTON/DETROIT Dec 3 Chrysler Group has told
regulators it will expand a U.S. recall of vehicles with Takata
Corp passenger-side air bags, but stopped short of
including all models regulators wanted included, a company
statement issued on Wednesday shows.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wanted
Chrysler to expand the areas in a June recall of about 371,000
Dodge, Ram and Chrysler brand cars and trucks from model years
2003 to 2007.
Chrysler chose to expand the recall only for model year 2003
Ram pickup trucks. Chrysler said in a statement the expanded
areas for the recall impacts 149,150 pickup trucks, some of
which were included in the June recall.
"At this time, data analysis indicates the front
passenger-side (Takata air bag) inflators in affected pickups
represent the only additional risk outside" the June recall
region covering Florida, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin
Islands, Chrysler said in a statement.
NHTSA Deputy Director David Friedman said last week in a
letter to Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of Chrysler Group
and its parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , to
expand the recall areas for all models recalled in June.
NHTSA was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon to
respond to Chrysler's action.
Chrysler was among 10 automakers who began in June to recall
older model vehicles equipped with Takata passenger-side air
bags in areas with high humidity including Florida, Puerto Rico,
Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Chrysler is expanding the recall for its 2003 model year
pickup trucks to include Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana,
Mississippi, Texas, American Samoa, Guam and Saipan.
NHTSA says that defective Takata air bag inflators in
certain vehicles can rupture and spray metal shards.
Chrysler said it is not aware of any injuries or accidents
in the affected vehicles nor have its laboratory tests yielded
any failures.
In the congressional hearing on Wednesday, Takata quality
chief Hiroshi Shimizu said faults in manufacturing of air bag
inflators caused some to become defective when exposed to high
humidity over an extended period.
Friedman said Honda Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp
and Nissan Motor Co had already expanded the
recall to include the wider area.
