DETROIT, June 2 Millions of owners of vehicles
equipped with Takata air bags may have to get repairs done more
than once because of shortages of replacement parts and
uncertainty over whether repair parts already installed are
defective, auto industry officials and safety regulators said on
Tuesday.
A House subcommittee has scheduled a hearing for 2 p.m. EDT
(1800 GMT) on Tuesday as part of an investigation of problems
with Takata air bags that have been linked to six deaths and one
of the largest consumer product recalls in U.S. history.
Lawmakers are expected to look at when owners of affected
vehicles, which could number as many as 34 million in the U.S.,
can be sure that their air bags are safe.
"Because of the size and scope of the recall, a replacement
part may not be immediately available," said Mark Rosekind, head
of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in
written testimony ahead of the hearing.
Automakers are concerned that a lack of available
replacement parts might cause many consumers to ignore the
recall.
The problem has taken on increasing urgency this year as
Takata has continued to expand the list of potentially defective
air bags.
The inflators in those air bags are prone to rupture and
send shrapnel into vehicle occupants. They have been linked to
hundreds of injuries, according to NHTSA.
Ten passenger-car manufacturers since 2008 have announced
recalls involving ruptured inflators in Takata air bags, and
their dealers have been replacing the affected parts as they
have become available from the company and, more recently, other
suppliers.
Takata last month said certain air bags that already have
been repaired may need to have parts replaced a second time.
Another complication is that the recall involves both
driver- and passenger-side air bags. Neither Takata nor NHTSA
can say how many vehicles in total may be affected or how much
overlap there may be.
Because a defect exists in both types of air bags, it means
"we need two replacement inflators (and) the owner probably
needs to make two trips to the dealer," NHTSA said Tuesday.
The House subcommittee on commerce, manufacturing and trade
will hear testimony from Takata executive Kevin Kennedy and
representatives of two vehicle manufacturer trade groups. Also
scheduled to appear is David Kelly, a former NHTSA acting
administrator who was hired to lead an independent investigation
by a coalition of the 10 automakers using Takata air bags.
