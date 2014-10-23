(Adds Breakingviews link)
WASHINGTON Oct 23 Two U.S. senators demanded
Thursday that safety regulators issue a nationwide recall of
automobiles with potentially defective air bags that can launch
metal shards into occupants.
Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Edward Markey
of Massachusetts, both Democrats, said the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall should be
immediate "regardless of where the car is registered."
NHTSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The air bags are manufactured by Takata Corp and
installed in vehicles from 10 automakers. At least four deaths
have been linked to the problem, leading to the recall so far of
7.8 million vehicles in the United States since last year and
more than 16 million globally since 2008.
The air bags are thought to inflate with too much force,
causing parts to possibly spray into the faces and necks of
occupants of the cars.
The recalls have focused on cars in hot, humid places, such
as Florida, as investigators believe improperly sealed air bags
are prone to problems in warmer regions.
"All states experience seasons of heat and humidity,"
Blumenthal and Markey wrote in a letter to Transportation
Secretary Anthony Foxx.
The senators also wrote that they were "alarmed and
astonished" NHTSA has embraced a policy by Toyota Motor Corp
and General Motors Co that car dealers should
disable passenger-side air bags. The senators said that specific
steps must first be taken that weigh the overall safety of such
a move.
Furthermore, the senators said the government should
encourage manufacturers to provide rental cars at no cost to
consumers if their cars cannot be immediately fixed.
Democratic Senator Bill Nelson of Florida made similar
demands earlier this week.
Markey and Blumenthal also criticized NHTSA for failing to
provide clear guidance to consumers on how and when to get their
vehicles repaired.
The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association on
Thursday urged its member dealers to immediately check their
inventories to determine whether they have any of the recalled
autos in stock "and take appropriate steps to have the defect
remedied before offering it for sale."
