WASHINGTON Nov 17 A top U.S. safety regulator
will join auto industry executives on Thursday to testify at a
Senate hearing that will investigate defective automobile air
bags linked to deaths and severe injuries, a Senate aide said on
Monday.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Deputy
Administrator David Freidman will attend the Senate Commerce
Committee hearing looking into the Takata air bag problem, the
aide said.
He will be joined by Honda North America Executive Vice
President Rick Schostek and a Takata official who has not yet
been named, according to the aide.
The U.S. government is investigating Takata's air bags,
which can explode and hurl metal shards at vehicle occupants.
Four deaths in the U.S. have been linked to the problem that
has resulted in more than 16 million cars, manufactured by
almost a dozen different automakers, being recalled worldwide
since 2008.
The Senate aide also said that a Florida victim, Stephanie
Erdman, will testify.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Alan Crosby)