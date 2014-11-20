By Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 20 Five months after an
exploding air bag killed a Virginia woman on Christmas Eve of
2009 the manufacturer offered the U.S. safety regulator
additional documents, but the agency said it was unnecessary
because it has just closed its investigation.
The victim died in a Honda car and at the time the
probe focused on the carmaker and Takata Corp, its
supplier, and the risk that air bags could rupture, shooting
shrapnel into the car. The agency ruled that it did not find
anything inappropriate in Honda's actions.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA)told Reuters this week the additional documents "would
not have added to the agency's understanding of the issues
involved in that particular investigation."
Reuters was unable to review the documents. It is not clear
what, if any, useful details the material offered by Takata in
May 2010 contained or of it would have affected subsequent
probes.
According to an e-mail exchange between Takata's lawyer
Kenneth Weinstein and the regulator's investigator, the
documents offered by the Japanese safety equipment maker looked
at "other hypothetical causes" of air bag failures, but ones the
manufacturer had eventually ruled out.
Takata did not respond to requests from Reuters this week
for details on the documents offered to the regulator and
Weinstein, a former senior NHTSA official, declined to comment.
Still, one persistent critic, Clarence Ditlow, director of
the Center for Auto Safety said it was alarming that the agency
passed a chance to review the material.
"Once they close an investigation they just don't like to
look at anything new," he said.
Executives of the agency, Takata and carmakers face a
congressional hearing on Thursday about what has since become a
major safety crisis linked to at least five deaths and massive
recalls of over 16 million vehicles worldwide.
The hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee follows
months of calls by several lawmakers and safety advocates for
regulator's more decisive federal government action.
Only this week the regulator told Takata and five carmakers
most affected by the crisis to replace a patchwork of "safety
campaigns" and regional recalls with a nationwide
recall.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut,
another vocal critic said the agency has failed to identify
safety defect trends early on.
"This office has been caught flat-footed repeatedly and
egregiously," Blumenthal told Reuters in an interview.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Bell and Patrick Rucker in
Washington and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Tomasz
Janowski)