DETROIT Nov 23 Ford Motor Co said on
Monday it is not using Takata Corp air bag inflators in
vehicles under development, but is not issuing a recall or
expanding previously announced recalls.
Ford has recalled 1.51 million vehicles globally with Takata
air bag inflators, which include all of its vehicles with
inflators that Takata has recalled, a Ford spokeswoman said.
Affected vehicles include 2005-2014 Ford Mustang and
2005-2006 Ford GT models, for driver-side air bag inflators, as
well as 2004-2006 Ford Ranger pickup trucks made in North
America, for passenger-side airbag inflators.
These vehicles had been recalled earlier, the Ford
spokeswoman said.
Ford is one of a dozen automakers that have recalled
vehicles with Takata air bags in the United States. The Japanese
supplier has been at the center of a safety crisis over its air
bags with ammonium nitrate inflators, and the unofficial number
of vehicles recalled around the world has hit 40 million.
Regulators have linked eight deaths, including seven in the
United States, to the Takata air bags with ammonium nitrate
inflators. All of the deaths occurred in Honda Motor Co
cars. The inflators can become unstable, particularly when
exposed to humid conditions over time, and explode with too much
force, spewing metal fragments through a vehicle, U.S.
regulators have said.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
banned ammonium nitrate in air bag inflators earlier this month.
