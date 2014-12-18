(Adds expanded recall actions by other automakers in paragraph
DETROIT Dec 18 Ford Motor Co on Thursday
expanded the recall of older-model Mustang cars that have
driver-side Takata air bags with inflators, to include about
502,500 vehicles.
Ford was one of five automakers asked by U.S. regulator
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month to
expand a recall of vehicles with possibly defective driver-side
Takata Corp air bags beyond a limited area with high
humidity.
Takata has said that extended exposure to high humidity
could cause the inflators to malfunction, causing metal shrapnel
to be launched at vehicle occupants when these air bags inflate.
Honda Motor Co and Mazda Motor Corp have
also expanded their driver-side air bag recalls to nationwide in
the United States, leaving only BMW AG and Chrysler, a
part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles that have
not expanded their actions.
Previously, Ford had recalled about 55,000 vehicles with
possibly defective driver-side air bags. NHTSA requested the
expanded recall after it learned of air bag inflator problems
outside of the limited high-humidity areas.
Driver-side air bag inflator incidents have been linked to
at least five deaths, none in Ford vehicles. Ford said it was
aware of one accident with an injury possibly related to
malfunctioning air bags.
Now, the Ford recall includes 500,439 Mustangs from model
years 2005 to 2008 and 2,050 of the niche two-seat sports car
Ford GT from model years 2005 and 2006.
Of the vehicles to be recalled at the request of NHTSA,
about 463,000 are registered in the United States and
federalized territories, about 27,500 in Canada, about 7,600 in
Mexico and about 4,500 outside North America.
Including passenger-side air bag recalls, the total number
of Ford vehicles recalled with Takata air bag inflators is now
538,977.
