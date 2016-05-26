Ford to cut 10 pct of its salaried workforce in North America, Asia
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.
TOKYO May 26 Takata Corp's external steering committee charged with developing a restructuring plan for the embattled auto parts maker is talking with "several funds" including Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), a source with knowledge of the matter said.
The source, who spoke on condition on anonymity, did not say whether the funds had approached the committee to propose sponsoring Takata, or whether they had been approached.
The Nikkei business daily reported earlier on Thursday U.S. private equity firm KKR had proposed taking about a 60 percent stake in Takata, the Japanese company at the centre of a massive recall for defective air bag parts. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Stephen Coates)
LONDON, May 17 Furniture retailer IKEA Group said it would create more than 1,300 new jobs in Britain, a major investment in the UK as the country prepares to exit the European Union amid signs that the market for home improvement is showing resilience.