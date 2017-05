DETROIT Jan 29 Honda Motor Co said on Thursday that a driver was killed last week in Houston in a 2002 Accord equipped with a Takata Corp air bag that may have ruptured.

Honda said that local authorities have not officially determined the cause of death of the driver.

The 2002 Accord was included in a 2011 safety recall but the "recall repair was never completed," Honda said. (Reporting by Paul Lienert; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)