DETROIT Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd on
Friday said it has confirmed that a Takata Corp air bag
inflator ruptured in a Jan. 18 crash in Texas that killed the
driver.
Prior to the incident that took place near Houston, Takata
air bags had been linked to at least five deaths.
On Thursday, Honda issued a statement about the fatal crash
involving a 2002 Honda Accord with a Takata air bag but had not
yet confirmed that the inflator had ruptured. A preliminary
report from the medical examiner, however, said the driver died
of "blunt force injuries to the neck."
U.S. safety regulators have said defective Takata air bag
inflators in certain vehicles can rupture and spray metal
fragments inside the vehicle.
"The incident cited involved a vehicle that had been
previously recalled, and we are working in close collaboration
with Honda to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding
the vehicle's status at the time of the incident," a Takata
spokesman said on Friday.
Honda said on Thursday that the 2002 Accord was included in
a 2011 recall, but had not been repaired.
On Friday, a Honda spokesman said that the company had sent
"multiple" recall notices by mail to the former owner of the
Accord, but that the current owner was not notified after he
purchased the car in April 2014.
A top Honda executive last November endorsed a proposal that
the new owner of a used vehicle not be allowed to register the
vehicle if there was an outstanding recall associated with it
and the parts were available for it to be repaired.
