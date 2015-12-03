NEW YORK Dec 3 A U.S. judge has rejected a bid
by air bag manufacturer Takata Corp and automaker Honda
Motor Co to toss out a class-action lawsuit on behalf of
millions of owners with potentially faulty airbag inflators,
even as the firms are moving to quickly settle death claims.
The Japanese companies have agreed to undisclosed
settlements for six of eight deaths linked to ruptured inflators
as U.S. prosecutors ramp up a probe of the ruptures and whether
regulators were misled. Four settlements have been reached in
recent months.
Litigation arising from four of the six U.S. deaths has been
settled, Honda spokesman Chris Martin said. Court records show a
fifth U.S. death - in September 2014 in California - has also
been settled.
Honda has been working to settle claims quickly, Martin
said. "Honda has worked in good faith to quickly resolve the
concerns of those families," he said.
Honda, Takata and other automakers will continue to face a
class-action suit filed on behalf of millions of owners that
alleges Takata and the automakers violated anti-racketeering
laws because of a ruling on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge
Federico Moreno in Miami.
Since 2008, at least 19.2 million U.S. vehicles have been
recalled for inflators that can rupture. The suit claims
millions of car owners overpaid for vehicles with faulty airbags
and the recalls reduced the value of those vehicles.
"Honda looks forward to the opportunity to properly
challenge plaintiffs' claims," Honda's Martin said. He said the
automaker is confident that the racketeering claim will be
dismissed.
Takata declined to comment on the ruling.
The airbag manufacturer has bolstered its legal team. Lanny
Breuer, a partner at Covington & Burling LLP who served as U.S.
assistant attorney general overseeing the criminal division from
2009-2013, said in a court filing in November that he was
representing Takata in the civil lawsuit.
The previously unreported civil settlements cover five
airbag deaths in the United States - including two reported
inflator deaths this year in Texas and Louisiana - and a 2014
incident in Malaysia in which a pregnant woman was killed and
her baby subsequently died. Judge Moreno approved that
settlement on Nov. 20.
U.S. prosecutors have conducted interviews with Takata and
Honda employees in both Japan and the United States, two people
briefed on the matter told Reuters. The U.S. Attorney's Office
in Detroit declined to comment.
Martin declined to say if executives have been interviewed
but said "Honda is actively cooperating with the DOJ
investigation of Takata."
A federal grand jury has subpoenaed documents from Takata,
but Honda said it has not received a grand jury subpoena.
Honda has confirmed seven airbag deaths since 2009. An
inflator is also suspected in the 2013 death of a California man
in a 2002 Acura TL.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)