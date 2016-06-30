(Adds Takata comment, details on earlier recall, deaths linked
to this group of cars)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. auto safety regulators
warned on Thursday that Takata air bag inflators on more than
300,000 unrepaired recalled Honda vehicles show a substantial
risk of rupturing, and urged owners to stop driving the "unsafe"
cars until they have been fixed.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) cited new test data that shows some 313,000 2001-2003
model Honda and Acura vehicles have as high as a 50 percent
chance of a dangerous air bag inflator rupture in a crash.
Takata air bag inflators have been linked to as many as 14
deaths worldwide, including 13 in Honda Motor Co
vehicles, because they can deploy with too much force sending
deadly metal fragments flying, the company and U.S.
investigators say.
"With as high as a 50 percent chance of a dangerous air bag
inflator rupture in a crash, these vehicles are unsafe and need
to be repaired immediately," said U.S. Transportation Secretary
Anthony Foxx. "Folks should not drive these vehicles unless they
are going straight to a dealer to have them repaired
immediately, free of charge."
Honda said in a statement that it agreed with the analysis
of testing and the 313,000 vehicles "should only be driven to a
dealer in order to have their Takata air bag inflators replaced
as rapidly as possible."
Takata Corp said in a statement it supports efforts
to boost recall completon rates and is continuing "to dedicate
significant resources to maximize recall completion rates."
Honda said it was recently informed by NHTSA of the analysis
of the front driver air bag inflators on 2001-2003 vehicles
tested in Florida over the last few months. The analysis
revealed a very high rupture rate in laboratory testing, it
said.
Honda has already repaired more than 70 percent of the
original group of 1.08 million vehicles recalled with this
specific version of inflator.
The vehicles in this group include the 2001-2002 Honda
Accord, Honda Civic, 2002 Honda CR-V, Honda Odyssey, 2003 Honda
Pilot, 2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL and 2003 Acura 3.2CL.
NHTSA said on Thursday that 8 of 10 U.S. confirmed
fatalities due to Takata ruptures, including the death of a
17-year-old in Texas in April, were in this group of Honda
vehicles.
One obstacle to ensuring that repairs are undertaken to the
recalled vehicles is tracking owners: the vehicles can be as
much as 16 years old and may have changed ownership several
times since they were new.
U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, said urgent
action is needed.
"These vehicles are deathtraps, and Takata and Honda have
understated the risks for far too long," he said in a statement.
"Merely telling people to come to dealers is not enough - they
need to go out and find these vehicles and get them off the
road."
Nearly 100 million Takata inflators have been declared
unsafe worldwide. In May automakers agreed to recall another 35
million to 40 million U.S. air bag inflators by 2019.
Previously, 14 automakers had recalled 24 million U.S. vehicles
with 28.8 million inflators.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown and
Frances Kerry)