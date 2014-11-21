DETROIT Nov 21 Honda Motor Co is in
talks with two air bag suppliers to help it stock replacement
parts for defective Takata Corp air bags, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people aware of the
planning.
On Thursday, Takata's senior vice president for global
quality assurance, Hiroshi Shimizu, told a U.S. Senate panel
the company may not be able to keep up with demand for
replacement parts.
About 16 million cars with Takata air bags have been
recalled worldwide, with more than 10 million of those in the
United States.
Shimizu said that even if the company ramps up production of
replacement kits beyond the current pace of 300,000 a month, it
may still not have enough parts. "Even if we increase to
450,000, maybe still that's not speedy enough," he said.
David Friedman, deputy administrator of the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), told the Senate
committee his agency is in touch with two other suppliers to
determine whether they are able to make replacement parts.
Friedman agreed with comments made by a senator on the panel
that at a rate of 450,000 replacement parts per month, it would
take two years to fix all of the possibly defective air bags in
U.S. cars that have been recalled.
Friedman told senators that it is not easy for a supplier
other than Takata to make air bags that would fit into recalled
cars and ensure they are safe.
"We are in contact with two different air bag suppliers,"
Friedman said on Thursday. "We are asking them what their
capacity is, what their compatibility is. There may need to be
tests involved to ensure, because each air bag is tuned for each
car, that they will be safe."
If the Takata recalls are expanded, as some senators said
they want, even more help from outside Takata would be needed,
said Scott Upham, analyst at Valient Automotive Market Research.
"A nationwide recall of both Takata driver and passenger
inflators would affect over 18 million vehicles globally and
require over 36 million inflator replacement kits," Upham said
on Thursday.
He added Takata competitors TRW Automotive, Autoliv
Inc and Daicel Corp would be required to help
make all those kits by the end of 2015.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Peter Galloway)