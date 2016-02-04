* Honda has previously recalled over 6 mln U.S. cars since
2008
* Its latest move shows continuing Takata recalls may not be
over
* Issues separate recall for 341,000 Accords over unrelated
issue
(Updates with Honda comment on Accord, Civic models)
By Paul Lienert and David Shepardson
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Honda Motor Co Ltd
is expanding its recall in North America of late-model
vehicles equipped with potentially defective Takata air bags,
adding 2.23 million vehicles.
The Japanese automaker said certain Acura and Honda vehicles
from model years 2005-2016 are being recalled to replace Takata
PSDI-5 driver-side inflators.
It recalled another 269,000 similar models in Canada on
Monday for the same issue.
Takata Corp told U.S. safety regulators two weeks
ago that about 3.9 million PSDI-5 inflators sold to several
different vehicle manufacturers could rupture and kill, or cause
serious injury to vehicle occupants. Honda's latest recall is
included in that count.
The company said on Wednesday no PSDI-5 ruptures had been
reported in its vehicles.
The Japanese automaker also said it was recalling 341,000
Accords due to a separate issue affecting the electronic control
unit used in supplemental restraint systems in 2008-2010 models,
which could result in airbags failing to deploy.
In addition, Honda's U.S. unit confirmed it had instructed
U.S. dealers to stop selling some of its new model Civics
equipped with 2.0 liter base engines. The Accord and Civic are
Honda's best-selling models in the United States, placed at
fifth and sixth, respectively, in sales in 2015.
Honda declined to comment on U.S. media reports that the
order and a related recall notice were issued for around 34,000
new Civics, which have been selling briskly since U.S. sales
began in November, due to a manufacturing issue which may cause
engine damage or failure.
AIR BAG RECALLS SET TO CONTINUE
Defective Takata inflators have been linked to nine U.S.
deaths since 2004, all but one of them in older Honda vehicles.
Honda previously has recalled more than 6 million U.S.
vehicles since 2008 to replace defective Takata inflators.
Honda said the PSDI-5 inflators will be replaced, beginning
this summer, with parts from another supplier.
Its latest action indicates the continuing Takata recalls
may not be over.
On Tuesday, Democratic U.S. senators Richard Blumenthal and
Edward Markey urged NHTSA to recall all cars with Takata
inflators. The senators estimated that 24 million such vehicles
remained on U.S. roads.
On Wednesday, Democratic Senator Bill Nelson said "the
never-ending flow of piecemeal recall announcements" on Takata
air bags "needs to end".
Asked about a broader recall, U.S. Transportation Secretary
Anthony Foxx told reporters on Tuesday that NHTSA's
investigation "has not been closed. There is still ongoing work.
... We will continue to take action as we deem appropriate."
Through December, NHTSA had recalled 23 million potentially
defective Takata inflators in about 19 million vehicles. Two
weeks ago, Takata agreed to seek the recall of a further 5.1
million driver-side inflators, including the PSDI-5 types plus
1.2 million SDI driver-side inflators.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and David Shepardson in
Washington; Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Muralikumar Anantharaman)