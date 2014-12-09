TOKYO Dec 9 Honda Motor Co will expand an investigative recall of vehicles with air bag inflators made by Takata Corp globally, a person familiar with the matter said.

On Monday, the automaker said it was expanding its U.S. recall of cars due to potentially defective Takata airbags from a regional campaign to a nationwide campaign. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Chris Gallagher)