TOKYO May 15 Honda Motor Co could see an impact on sales in Japan from this week's recall to replace potentially fatal air bags, a top executive said on Friday.

Honda said a day earlier it was recalling another 4.9 million cars fitted with air bag inflators made by Japan's Takata Corp, as investigations showed that some inflators were not sealed properly, potentially causing the component to explode with too much force.

"We don't know the root cause, so we took this step as a precautionary measure," Senior Managing Officer Sho Minekawa, who overseas Honda's domestic sales operations, told reporters at the launch of a new model.

"There may be some impact (on sales in Japan) but we want to make sure we take the right steps." (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)