TOKYO May 28 Honda Motor Co said on
Thursday it was recalling about 340,000 more cars in Japan to
replace air bag inflators made by top supplier Takata Corp
.
Details for recalls elsewhere were not immediately
available, a Honda spokesman said.
Takata is at the centre of a recall of tens of millions of
cars around the world for potentially deadly air bag inflators
that could deploy with too much force and spray metal fragments
inside vehicles. Regulators have linked six deaths to the
component so far, all on Honda's cars.
Honda had just expanded its Takata-related recalls by nearly
5 million cars earlier this month after its own investigations
found two new problems with inflators it had retrieved for
sampling. The root cause of the defect is unknown.
