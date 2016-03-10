March 10 Honda Motor Co is preparing to
compensate U.S. dealers for depreciation costs of vehicles they
cannot sell because of the massive recall linked to potentially
faulty air bag inflators made by Takata Corp,
Automotive News reported.
American Honda Motor will also provide financial assistance
to offset floor-planning costs resulting from the temporary
suspension of sales at Honda and Acura dealers, the industry
publication said, citing a company notice sent to dealers this
month.
Honda told dealers the reimbursement plan will go into
effect in the final week of March, but that it had not finalised
the claim process, the paper said.
In January, American Honda ordered a stop-sale on 1.7
million new and used vehicles from model years 2007-2015,
Automotive News said.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)