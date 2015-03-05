By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, March 5 U.S. auto safety regulators
are considering unprecedented steps to speed up the replacement
of potentially deadly Takata Corp air bags in millions
of cars that remain on American roads despite massive recalls
initiated by automakers.
In a letter dated March 3, National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration chief Mark Rosekind told Senator Bill Nelson that
regulators had the authority to increase supply of replacement
parts by requiring more manufacturers to produce them.
If the NHTSA decides to exercise this right under the
National Traffic and Motor Safety Act it would mark the first
time the agency has done so since it was granted such authority
in 2000.
Rosekind, a former member of the National Transportation
Safety Board, which investigates major accidents, took the helm
of NHTSA in December as the agency weathered criticism for not
responding more quickly to the Takata defects and another deadly
problem involving faulty General Motors Co ignition switches.
NHTSA estimates that more than 17 million vehicles were
manufactured with Takata air bag inflators that can explode and
fire metal shards into the passenger compartments. The devices
have been linked to at least six deaths and dozens of injuries.
Regulators say the air bags have been replaced in fewer than 2
million vehicles, or under 12 percent of those subject to
recall.
"With such a large number of affected vehicles, production
of replacement air bags must be increased but without
compromising safety," Rosekind told Florida Democrat Nelson in
the letter, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.
"We will consider all options available to us, including
whether to invoke the Safety Act."
A NHTSA official declined to say when the agency might reach
a decision.
In 2000, Congress amended the Safety Act to grant the U.S.
transportation secretary authority to require manufacturers to
accelerate remedies if a recall program cannot be completed
within a reasonable time and poses a risk of serious injury or
death.
NHTSA has urged owners of certain vehicles from several
automakers including Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co
, Ford Motor Co and GM to replace the air
bags as soon as possible. Those efforts have been dogged by
supply issues.
Some auto industry officials said parts issues are already
being addressed in discussions with Takata and other suppliers.
"We anticipate having sufficient supply starting in another
several weeks, so we don't view this as a long-term concern that
requires unprecedented use of NHTSA's authority," said Honda
spokesman Chris Martin.
Rosekind told Nelson that NHTSA is in discussions with
Takata as well as other air bag suppliers, including Autoliv Inc
, to look at options to accelerate production.
Takata said on Monday it plans to double its capacity to
make replacement air bag inflators over the next six months and
it continues testing parts that could explode with too much
force. The Japanese supplier expects to be producing about
900,000 replacement kits per month by September, up from 450,000
now.
Honda has also contracted with both Autoliv and Daicel Corp
to get replacement air bag inflators starting in the
near future.
