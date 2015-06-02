WASHINGTON/DETROIT, June 2 Takata Corp
has supplied more than 4 million replacement air bag inflators,
some of which will have to be replaced again, a company
executive told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday.
Kevin Kennedy, executive vice president of Takata subsidiary
TK Holdings, told a House subcommittee hearing that half of the
air bag replacement parts that Takata provided last month to
automakers were made by other suppliers with a different
chemical compound.
Kennedy said Takata is still making inflators with a
volatile chemical compound, ammonium nitrate, which he said has
been identified as one of the factors in ruptured air bag
inflators. He said Takata last year began making an "alternate"
propellant from guanidine nitrate, and that it will "rapidly"
reduce production of inflators made with ammonium nitrate.
Kennedy said that by the end of the year, about 70 percent
of replacement inflators for defective Takata air bags will be
made by competitors TRW Automotive and Autoliv Inc.
, which use guanidine nitrate as the chief ingredient in
their inflator propellant.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Alan Crosby)