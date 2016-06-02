WASHINGTON, June 2 Six automakers said Thursday
they are recalling nearly 2.5 million U.S. vehicles with
defective Takata air bag inflators, documents posted with
government regulators show.
These recalls include 1.9 million SUVs and trucks from
General Motors Co, along with the recall of 217,000
vehicles from Volkswagen AG, 200,000 from Daimler
AG's Mercedes-Benz USA unit, 92,000 from BMW AG,
54,000 from Jaguar Land Rover, a Tata Motors Ltd brand, and
5,100 from Daimler Vans USA.
In total, 15 automakers have recalled nearly 16.4 million
vehicles in the United States since last week stemming from
Takata's decision in May to declare another 35 million to 40
million inflators defective by 2019.
