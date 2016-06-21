WASHINGTON, June 21 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Tuesday it will halt the use of an air bag inflator without a drying agent that will be subject to a future recall, and will notify new car owners at the time of sale.

The company disclosed that the single new vehicle for sale that will need to be recalled by 2019 as part of a massive expansion of recalls of Takata air bag inflators is the 2016 Jeep Wrangler. The company will halt production worldwide with the inflator by mid-September and for North America by next week.

Members of Congress and U.S. Transporation Secretary Anthony Foxx urged companies, including Toyota and Fiat Chrysler, to disclose the vehicles that would subject to the future recalls. Toyota disclosed its list of vehicles on June 10 with the inflators that will be part of future recalls. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)