By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON, July 20
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz
and Daimler Vans units and Ferrari NV are among a small group of
automakers selling some new vehicles with faulty Takata airbags
that will be subject to recalls by the end of 2018, a Senate
report released said Wednesday.
The vehicles are legal to be sold since the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said they will
not become potentially unsafe until exposed to high humidity for
an extended period. Safety advocates and some in Congress have
criticized the sale of the vehicles which will be recalled.
Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, said the vehicles
include the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and 2016-2017
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe/Convertible and numerous 2016 and
2017 Ferrari models including the FF, California T, 488 GTB/488
Spider, F12/F12tdf and GTC4 Lusso.
A Daimler spokeswoman did not immediately comment and
Ferrari did not respond to requests to comment.
The report said Daimler AG and Ferrari plan to tell dealers
to notify buyers that the vehicles will be subject to future
recalls.
To date seven out of 17 automakers Nelson contacted have
admitted to equipping some new vehicles with defective Takata
airbags, including Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV and Volkswagen AG. All
agreed to notify buyers of the planned recalls.
Tesla Motors Inc is the only automaker that has not
provided a written response. Tesla did not respond to a request
for comment Wednesday from Reuters. NHTSA said in May that Tesla
would be required to recall unnamed vehicles for Takata air bag
inflators.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)