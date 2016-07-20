(Adds Mercedes Benz USA statement)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, July 20 Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz
USA and Daimler Vans units and Ferrari NV are among a small
group of automakers selling some new vehicles with faulty Takata
airbags that will be subject to recalls by the end of 2018, a
U.S. Senate report said on Wednesday.
The vehicles are legal to sell since the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said they will
not become potentially unsafe until exposed to high humidity for
an extended period. Safety advocates and some in Congress have
criticized the sale of vehicles that will be recalled.
Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, said the vehicles
include the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and 2016-2017
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe/Convertible and numerous 2016 and
2017 Ferrari models including the FF, California T, 488 GTB/488
Spider, F12/F12tdf and GTC4 Lusso.
Nelson said the report underscores "the failure of certain
automakers and regulators to level with people about the true
extent of the problem and to have the cars fixed before they're
sold."
Mercedes Benz USA spokeswoman Donna Boland said the company
has told regulators that its "dealers will be informing
prospective buyers of the pending recall on these models at the
time of purchase in the very near future."
Ferrari spokeswoman Krista Florin said the Italian automaker
also plans to notify customers of the future recalls.
Seven out of 17 automakers Nelson contacted have admitted to
equipping some new vehicles with defective Takata airbags,
including Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
NV and Volkswagen AG. All agreed to notify
buyers of the planned recalls.
Tesla Motors Inc is the only automaker that has not
provided a written response, Nelson said. Tesla did not respond
to a request for comment on Wednesday from Reuters. NHTSA said
in May Tesla would be required to recall vehicles for Takata
inflators.
Takata inflators can explode with excessive force and spray
metal shrapnel. They are suspected in at least 13 deaths
worldwide and more than 100 injuries.
In May, Takata agreed to declare as defective, by 2018,
another 35 million to 40 million U.S. inflators that lack drying
agents in frontal airbags after 14 automakers previously
recalled more than 24 million U.S. vehicles. Worldwide nearly
100 million inflators have been declared defective.
NHTSA said there have been no ruptures in vehicles built
since 2008. According to NHTSA, the vehicles do not become
vulnerable to exploding airbags without long-term exposure to
high humidity. In the short-term, the agency says, they are safe
to drive and much safer than older models.
