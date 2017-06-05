By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 5 A federal judge may tap
attorney and longtime compensation adviser Kenneth Feinberg to
oversee claims for nearly $1 billion that Takata Corp
will pay out to victims of defective air bag inflators linked to
numerous deaths and injuries, court officials said on Monday.
In April, U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh said he
planned to name former Federal Bureau of Investigation director
Robert Mueller to oversee the Takata settlement funds. But
Mueller resigned from his law firm last month to head the
Justice Department's probe into Russian interference in the 2016
election and told Steeh he could no longer accept the Takata
assignment.
Takata, which is based in Tokyo, is one of the world's
largest automotive suppliers. It pleaded guilty in February in
federal court in Detroit to fraud charges as part of a
settlement agreement with the U.S. government over massive
recalls stemming from the faulty air bag inflators.
The devices can explode with excessive force, unleashing
metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks. They have been blamed for
at least 16 deaths and more than 180 injuries worldwide.
The Takata settlement includes a $25 million criminal fine,
$125 million in victim compensation and $850 million to
compensate automakers who have suffered losses from massive
recalls.
The Justice Department in January recommended Feinberg to
oversee the Takata settlement payout. A specialist in mediation
and dispute resolution, he previously oversaw the Sept. 11
attacks compensation fund, the BP oil spill fund and
compensation paid by General Motors Co to victims of its
faulty ignition switches.
Feinberg said Monday he had not spoken recently to Judge
Steeh and was unaware of any decision on who will serve as the
monitor. Steeh has made no final decision on who will serve as
monitor following Mueller's withdrawal, his office said Monday.
"Bob Mueller took an extraordinary monetary loss to drop
this assignment and willingly gave up fees that would have
amounted to millions of dollars to accept the Justice
Department’s Special Counsel appointment," Steeh said in a
statement.
Inflator recalls began around 2008 and involve around 100
million inflators around the world used in vehicles made by 19
automakers, including Honda Motor Co (7267.T), Volkswagen AG
and GM.
Takata is seeking financial backers as it faces potentially
billions of dollars in recall-associated costs.
