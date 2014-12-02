DETROIT Dec 2 Takata Corp, the
Japanese air bag supplier at the center of a growing U.S. auto
safety crisis, said on Tuesday that it is forming an independent
quality assurance panel headed by former White House chief of
staff and U.S. Transportation Secretary Samuel K. Skinner.
The panel will audit and report on the company's
manufacturing processes.
Takata also appointed two former U.S.
transportation secretaries, Rodney Slater and Norman Mineta, to
serve as special counsels as the company struggles to get its
arms fully around a series of recalls related to defective
Takata air bags.
Chief Executive Shigehisa Takada, in a statement released
Tuesday, said Takata has collected more than 20 terabytes of
data in response to requests for information from U.S. safety
regulators and is producing more than 360,000 pages of documents
for regulators.
