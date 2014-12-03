(Adds background on former officials working for Takata)
By Ben Klayman, Paul Lienert and Patrick Rucker
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Dec 2 Takata Corp
has recruited three former U.S. transportation secretaries to
help the Japanese parts supplier navigate a growing auto safety
crisis associated with millions of its airbags, the company
announced on Tuesday.
Samuel K. Skinner, a former White House Chief of Staff and
U.S. Transportation Secretary, will lead an independent quality
panel while two other former U.S. transportation secretaries,
Rodney Slater and Norman Mineta, will advise Takata as it
struggles to handle a series of recalls.
The move to bring in Washington heavy hitters shows a new
aggressiveness by Takata in trying to contain the scandal
involving potentially defective air bags that can rupture upon
deployment, spraying metal shards at the vehicle's occupants.
At least five deaths have been linked to the scandal. Takata
is also facing a criminal probe, more than 20 class action
lawsuits, congressional scrutiny, and an investigation by the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The move also put a fresh spotlight on the revolving door
that has frequently spun between the auto industry and its
regulators.
A Takata U.S. spokesman did not respond to a question
concerning how the former transportation secretaries would be
paid.
In announcing the former officials' retention, Chief
Executive Officer Shigehisa Takada said the company wanted to
show the public and its regulators that it will not rest until
it has resolved the air bag performance issues.
He said the panel helmed by Skinner will produce an
independent report on its manufacuturing processes that will be
made public. He also said his company would take "dramatic
actions" to increase output of the replacement air bag inflators
kits. That includes working with rivals and examining whether
their products can be used safely, he said.
"I know we can and must do more," he said in a Tuesday
statement.
REVOLVING DOOR
Since leaving office, the former transportation secretaries
now working with Takata have booked decades of experience
advising corporate clients - often companies facing a
reputational crisis.
When Toyota was embroiled in a safety scandal about a faulty
accelerator several years ago, Slater, who served President Bill
Clinton, led a company-funded panel to examine how the company
handled the crisis.
The 2011 Slater report faulted the Japanese automaker for a
culture skeptical of safety concerns, though it offered no
opinion on possible mechanical faults. Toyota ultimately paid
$1.2 billion to settle a criminal probe into whether it misled
consumers about the deadly flaw.
Mineta, who succeeded Slater as President George W. Bush's
first Transportation Secretary, was an executive with public
relations firm Hill+Knowlton Strategies for more than six years
after leaving office in 2006.
Skinner has served on many corporate boards since leaving
public life.
Skinner and Slater, through representatives, declined
comment. Mineta was not immediately available for comment.
The auto industry and its regulators have been frequently
criticized for an overly cozy relationship, but little has been
done to formally crack down on the revolving door. Democratic
Senator Barbara Boxer in 2010 introduced an unsuccessful bill
that would have restricted such movements between NHTSA and
automakers
Clarence Ditlow, executive director of the Center for Auto
Safety, said automakers have every right to try and boost their
image with prominent consultants, but outsiders can see the
tactic for what it is.
"The bigger the crisis, the bigger the personalities," he
said. "Toyota needed one former Transporation Secretary. Takata
tripled-down on that."
CONGRESSIONAL HOT SEAT
Takata's announcement comes ahead of a U.S. House of
Representatives hearing on Wednesday that will feature
executives from Takata and automakers, as well as NHTSA Deputy
Administrator David Friedman.
The hearing will likely focus on whether Takata will heed
NHTSA's call for it to expand its largely regional recall of
driver-side air bags to all 50 states.
Hiroshi Shimizu, Takata's senior vice president for global
quality assurance, said in prepared remarks that a phased-in
recall should give priority to U.S. regions with higher humidity
- believed to be a factor in some air bag ruptures.
NHTSA had given Takata until Tuesday to declare that its air
bag inflators were defective and issue a national recall. The
Nikkei reported on Tuesday that Takata was preparing to comply,
but the prepared testimony did not address the issue, and the
company did not respond to a request for comment.
Honda North American Executive Vice President Rick Schostek
said in his testimony that a national recall would lead to parts
shortages, but the Japanese automaker was "seriously
considering" it for the driver-side air bag inflators.
Toyota North American vice president Abbas Saadat said in
his testimony that the automaker wanted "additional assurances
about the integrity and quality of Takata's manufacturing
processes." Toyota and Honda called on Tuesday for independent
industrywide tests of Takata air bag inflators subject to
recalls.
