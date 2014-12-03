(Adds detail from hearing about Takata and confirmation hearing
for new NHTSA administrator, background)
By Patrick Rucker and Ben Klayman
WASHINGTON/DETROIT Dec 3 Japanese auto parts
supplier Takata Corp on Wednesday acknowledged that it
still does not understand what is causing air bag explosions
that have hurtled metal shards into vehicles but insisted that
calls for a broader recall to remedy the problem were misguided.
Takata is under pressure from U.S. lawmakers and safety
regulators to expand to all 50 states a recall of driver-side
air bags, but the company has said data does not support such a
move and it could divert replacement parts from the most-needed
areas.
So far, Takata and automakers have focused attention on
regions with high humidity believed to make aging air bag
propellants more volatile.
"Congressman, we don't identify the root cause yet," Hiroshi
Shimizu, a Takata safety executive who gave his testimony with
help from an interpreter told Representative John Sarbanes. "But
we are of the strong opinion that (there) is a factor
contributing to this defect: which is high humidity, temperature
and the life of the product."
The exchange came at a House Energy and Commerce
subcommittee hearing on the Takata air bag problems which took
place a day after Takata told the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration that current data does not support the
need for such an expanded recall.
Still the stance of Takata, which is at the center of a
global safety scandal that has involved the recall of more than
16 million cars worldwide and been linked to at least five
fatalities, may be increasingly at odds with its customers.
A Honda Motor Co executive said on Wednesday that
the automaker will expand the driver-side air bag recall to a
national campaign, but added priority for the replacement parts
should still be given to regions with higher humidity.
FILLING THE GAP?
Takata has said its monthly output of air bags will touch at
least 450,000 in January - a pace that would not allow it to
meet a 4.1 million unit demand until summer 2015. Takata also
said an expansion of the driver-side air bag recall would add
more than 8 million more vehicles to the mix.
Takata's rivals could fill some of the gap. Sweden's Autoliv
Inc said on Wednesday it will begin making replacement
inflators for Honda in about six months, and Honda said it may
also turn to Japan's Daicel Corp for such parts.
Shimizu on Wednesday acknowledged Takata was not building
the replacement parts fast enough.
Takata also said it was surprised by NHTSA's request for a
broader recall because a defect investigation has not been
concluded.
NHTSA late on Tuesday called the Japanese parts maker's
refusal to back a national recall "disappointing," a sentiment
echoed by lawmakers during Wednesday's hearing.
NHTSA has said it will likely take months to clear the
bureaucratic hurdles needed to demand a nationwide recall.
Separately, Mark Rosekind, who was nominated last month to
take over the safety regulator, said at his Senate confirmation
hearing on Wednesday that the agency needs to move faster when
addressing safety crises.
LAWMAKERS' WRATH
"I'm very concerned like all of you have been with the
slowness across all of the recalls," said Rosekind, who is a
member of the National Transportation Safety Board, the agency
that investigates major transportation accidents.
While the safety regulator's aggressiveness has been
faulted, Takata, and its reluctance to expand beyond the
driver's side regional recall, was the main target of House
lawmakers' wrath.
"Does that make sense to you?" Rep. Henry Waxman asked the
executives of a recall campaign that would warn Florida drivers
about air bag dangers but not consumers in neighboring Georgia.
"If you are in Florida, just below the line, you have to go
in and get a replacement?"
Several lawmakers also questioned Takata's use of ammonium
nitrate as a propellant or explosive to inflate the company's
air bags but Shimizu said the compound was stable and safe.
NHTSA Deputy Administrator David Friedman said on Wednesday
his agency would hire outside experts within a week to help
supplement testing and learn what is causing the air bags to
explode with too much force, including looking at whether
ammonium nitrate was a factor.
Takata, whose air bags supply roughly a fifth of all cars on
the road, and automakers who are its customers have struggled to
pinpoint the exact cause of the defect.
Humid weather may provoke a dangerous air bag discharge,
Shimizu said, explaining the company's rational for endorsing a
recall in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Florida.
Some lawmakers questioned why NHTSA wasn't pushing for a
nationwide recall of certain Takata passenger-side air bags as
well. Friedman reiterated the agency's stance that the data does
not support such a move at this time.
Lawmakers said Takata's answers were unsatisfactory and gave
the public little confidence that it has a handle on the scope
of the safety crisis.
"Complexity is not an excuse for incompetence," said
Republican Representative Fred Upton of Michigan. "What should I
say to the mom in Michigan who asks me if she and her family are
safe behind the wheel?"
(Additional reporting by Eric Beech and Elvina Nawaguna in
Washington and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; editing by Matthew
Lewis and Christian Plumb)