WASHINGTON, April 13 U.S. auto safety regulators
said on Wednesday there are about 85 million unrecalled Takata
airbag inflators in U.S. vehicles that will need to be
eventually recalled unless the company can prove they are safe.
Reuters reported on Feb. 22 that there were 70 to 90 million
unrecalled Takata air bag inflators in the United States, citing
a person briefed on the matter. Under an agreement signed last
year, Takata has until 2019 to demonstrate that all of the
unrecalled air bag inflators are safe.
This is the first public accounting by the U.S. government
of the total number of unrecalled vehicles with Takata air bags;
28.8 million inflators have been recalled by 14 automakers over
the issue.
On March 31, a 17-year-old driver in Texas became the tenth
person killed in the United States when a Takata airbag ruptured
in a unrepaired recalled 2002 Honda Civic.
