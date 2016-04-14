* 28.8 mln Takata inflators recalled in the U.S. to date
* 50 mln inflators recalled worldwide
* More recalls would add to potential hefty costs for Takata
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, April 13 U.S. auto safety regulators
said on Wednesday there were about 85 million unrecalled Takata
Corp air bag inflators in U.S. vehicles that would
eventually need to be recalled unless the company can prove they
are safe.
This is the first public accounting by the U.S. government
of the total number of unrecalled Takata air bag inflators. So
far 28.8 million in the United States have been recalled due to
the risk that they can explode with too much force and spray
metal shards inside vehicles.
More than 11 people have been killed worldwide in incidents
linked to defective Takata inflators, including the March 31
death of a 17-year-old driver in Texas. Globally, more than 50
million have been recalled.
Further recalls would add to already hefty estimated bills
for the Japanese parts maker.
Analysts have estimated that if Takata is found to be solely
responsible for the fault in the inflators, now the subject of
several industry investigations, it could face a bill of more
than $3.5 billion for inflators recalled to date.
Takata declined to comment on the issue on Thursday.
Under an agreement signed last year, the company has until
2019 to demonstrate that all of its unrecalled air bag inflators
are safe.
The prospect of ballooning recall costs has prompted Takata
to look for a financial backer and it plans to draw up a list of
candidates by August, two people familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday.
The parts maker has been widely criticised for dragging its
feet in identifying air bag inflators that needed to be
recalled, and for providing incomplete and inaccurate data to
transport authorities and automaker customers.
A Tokyo-based spokesman for Honda Motor Co, which
so far has recalled the largest number of vehicles over the
issue, said that the automaker would cooperate with authorities
to take swift and appropriate action if additional recalls are
announced.
The NHTSA said on Wednesday that potentially defective
Takata air bags still on the road include 43.4 million passenger
side inflators, 26.9 million side air bag inflators and 14.5
million driver side inflators.
Japanese transport authorities said they did not have
equivalent estimates for unrecalled Takata air bag inflators
globally or in Japan, where 12 million have been recalled to
date.
Honda, Toyota Motor Corp and other automakers have
said they will stop using Takata air bag inflators in new
models. Some have also been sourcing replacement inflators from
alternative suppliers.
