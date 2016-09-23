WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday released a series of reports into Takata Corp's defective air bag inflators linked to at least 14 deaths and more than 100 injuries that have sparked the largest ever auto recall.

About 100 million Takata air bag inflators have been declared defective worldwide. In the United States, nearly 70 million inflators have been declared defective. The reports include a Takata internal report that looks into the Japanese company's handling of the issue since the inflators were first produced in 2000 as well as outside experts' analysis of the defect. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)