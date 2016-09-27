DETROIT, Sept 27 Takata Corp's
interiors subsidiary, Irvin Automotive, will be purchased by the
Piston Group, a Detroit auto parts maker that is headed by
former National Basketball Association player Vinnie Johnson, a
source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The deal is expected to close later this week, the source
said, at an undisclosed price.
The Takata deal with Piston Group is not directly related to
the larger effort to secure a lifeline for Takata and its
primary seat belt and air bag businesses.
The plan to sell beleaguered Takata to a rescuer, slated by
year-end, is likely to extend into next year as some bidders
want to drag the air bag maker through bankruptcy to wipe out
most of its debt, Reuters reported on Monday.
Takata's air bag inflators, which contain ammonium nitrate,
have been linked to at least 14 deaths and more than 150
injuries and resulted in the largest vehicle recall in history.
Irvin Automotive, headquartered in suburban Detroit and with
manufacturing plants in Mexico, makes pieces for vehicle
interiors such as seat trim, visors and arm rests.
The Piston Group had revenue of $1.3 billion last year. Its
largest business is Piston Automotive, which has 700 employees
and plants in Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Kentucky.
Irvin has 7,000 employees, mostly in Mexico. Takata put its
Irvin business up for sale seven months ago.
The impending sale was reported on Monday by Crain's Detroit
Business.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler)