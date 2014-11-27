Following are some key events leading to the
recall of several million cars fitted with potentially defective
air bags made by Japanese firm Takata Corp.
2008:
Nov 4 - Honda Motor recalls 4,000 Accords and
Civics (2001 models) globally as Takata air bag inflators may
produce excessive internal pressure causing them to rupture and
spray metal fragments in the car.
2009:
May 27 - Oklahoma teen Ashley Parham dies when her 2001
Honda Accord air bag explodes, shooting metal fragments into her
neck. Honda and Takata deny fault, settle for undisclosed sum.
July 29 - Honda recalls 510,000 Civics, Accords and Acura
3.2 TL cars (2001-02 models) globally.
Dec 24 - Gurjit Rathore is killed in Virginia when the air
bag in a 2001 Honda Accord explodes, severing arteries in her
neck, court documents show. Her family sues Honda and Takata for
more than $75 million in April 2011, claiming they knew of the
air bag defects as early as 2004. Honda and Takata settle in
January 2013 for $3 million, according to court documents.
2010:
Feb 9 - Honda recalls 437,000 Acura cars and other Honda
vehicles (2001-03 models) globally, expanding earlier recalls.
2011:
April 27 - Honda recalls 896,000 Honda and Acura 2001-03
cars in order to find defective Takata air bag inflators
installed as replacement parts.
Dec 1 - Honda again expands recalls. Globally, it says
304,000 are recalled as a bad inflator may have been installed
at the factory, and 613,000 are recalled to find defective
inflators installed as replacement parts.
2013:
April 11 - Toyota Motor, Honda, Nissan Motor
and Mazda Motor recall 3.4 million vehicles
globally due to possibly defective Takata air bags.
May 7 - BMW recalls 220,000 vehicles globally for
Takata-related air bag issue.
May 10 - Takata posts record $212.5 million annual net loss;
books 29.9 billion yen charge for recall costs; names Swiss
national Stefan Stocker as president.
Sept 3 - Devin Xu dies in a 2002 Acura TL sedan near Los
Angeles from "apparent facial trauma due to foreign object
inside air bag," according to coroner's report.
2014:
June 11 - Toyota expands recall to 2.27 million vehicles
globally; adding 650,000 previously not recalled in Japan, and
1.62 million overseas for a second time.
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
opens probe that goes beyond previously identified glitches.
NHTSA is examining whether driving in high humidity regions
contributes to the risk of Takata air bag explosions.
Takata says inflators in the recall also supplied to Honda,
Toyota, BMW, Chrysler, Ford, Mazda and Nissan.
June 23 - Honda, Nissan and Mazda recall 2.95 million
vehicles, expanding April 2013 recall, bringing the total recall
to about 10.5 million vehicles over five years. Later, Honda,
Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, BMW, Chrysler and Ford say they are
recalling more vehicles in some U.S. high humidity regions.
June 26 - Takata CEO apologizes to shareholders at AGM.
June 30 - Takata says some potentially defective inflators
also shipped to Subaru and Mitsubishi Motors.
July 16 - BMW recalls about 1.6 million cars worldwide to
replace Takata air bags, going beyond the regional U.S. recall.
Oct 2 - Orlando woman Hien Thi Tran dies four days after her
2001 Honda Accord air bag explodes, shooting out shrapnel.
Oct 17 - Reuters, based on a review of internal Takata
documents, reports Takata struggled to meet its own standards
for safety in manufacturing air bag inflators at its plant in
Monclova, Mexico.
Oct 20 - Toyota recalls 247,000 vehicles in the U.S. for
Takata air bag problems.
Oct 21 - Takata shares drop 23 percent in Tokyo.
Oct 22 - NHTSA expands total number of U.S. vehicles
recalled involving Takata air bags to 7.8 million over the past
18 months.
Oct 27 - A first case seeking class-action status is filed
in Florida, claiming Takata and automakers, including Honda and
Toyota, concealed crucial information on defective air bags.
Oct 30 - NHTSA orders Takata to provide documents and answer
questions under oath in air bag probe. On Nov 5,
NHTSA orders Honda to do the same.
Nov 6 - Takata warns of a bigger full-year loss; takes 49.9
billion yen charge for recall-related costs; pays no interim
dividend for first time since 2006.
Nov 7 - New York Times reports Takata ordered technicians to
destroy results of tests on some air bags after finding cracks
in inflators. Takata later refutes this.
Democratic lawmakers call for criminal probe into Takata.
Nov 10 - Takata shares drop 17 percent to 5-1/2 year low.
Nov 12 - Takata tells Reuters it has modified the
composition of an air bag propellant, giving no details.
Nov 13 - Honda discloses fifth fatality, and first outside
the U.S. Law Suk Leh, nine months pregnant, died in Malaysia on
July 27 after being hit by a piece of metal from a Takata air
bag in her Honda City compact car.
Honda recalls another 170,000 cars in Asia and Europe,
taking its total Takata-related recalls to nearly 10 million.
Takata says its U.S. unit subpoenaed by a federal grand jury
in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to
produce air bag-related documents.
Nov 18 - NHTSA urges Takata, Honda, Ford, Mazda, BMW and
Chrysler to expand nationwide a U.S. regional recall.
Nov 19 - Mark Rosekind nominated for vacant NHTSA chief
post.
Nov 21 - U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hears testimony from
Takata, Honda and Chrysler executives.
Two U.S. senators hold news conference with sister of
someone who died in an Arizona accident in 2003 - potentially a
sixth fatality linked to Takata air bags.
Japan's transport minister orders Takata to investigate its
defective air bags.
Nov 24 - Honda says it failed to notify U.S. regulators of
1,729 claims of injuries and deaths related to accidents in its
vehicles - including those with Takata air bags - in 2003-14.
Nov 26 - NHTSA orders Takata to expand regional recall of
driver-side air bags to cover the entire U.S.
Honda recalled a small number of cars equipped with Takata
air bags in March 2002, two years before the first known injury
that Honda and Takata have linked to defective inflators,
Reuters reports.
Nov 27 - Daihatsu Motor announces its first Takata
air bag inflator-related recall - of more than 27,500 cars, in
Japan. Toyota adds 57,000 Vitz/Yaris and RAV4 models to global
recall.
