* Takata shares responsibility for driver safety - NHTSA
* NHTSA to consider next steps after Takata response
* Takata CEO leaves decision for expanded recall to
automakers
* Honda says "seriously considering" nationwide recall
(Recasts with U.S. regulator reaction, Takata stance)
By Ben Klayman and Chang-Ran Kim
DETROIT/TOKYO, Dec 2 U.S. auto safety regulators
said Takata Corp's response to an order to expand a
recall nationwide was "disappointing", critising the Japanese
auto parts supplier for shirking responsibility over its
potentially deadly air bags.
Takata, at the centre of a global recall of more than 16
million cars in the past six years, had until Tuesday to respond
to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA)
order to expand a regional recall and replace driver-side air
bags from across the United States.
Takata has not made its response to NHTSA public, but a
spokeswoman in Tokyo said the contents echoed a statement by the
company's chief executive on Tuesday. In that statement,
Shigehisa Takada left the decision for a nationwide recall up to
automakers, and made no mention of whether Takata was admitting
that its air bag inflators were defective, as ordered by NHTSA
last week.
"Takata shares responsibility for keeping drivers safe, and
we believe anything short of a national recall does not live up
to that responsibility," NHTSA said in an email to Reuters. The
regulator said it would review Takata's response to determine
its next steps.
In ordering a nationwide recall last week, NHTSA said it
could begin steps to fine Takata up to $7,000 per vehicle not
recalled, as well as force a recall. The maximum penalty under
current law is $35 million.
At least five deaths have been linked to Takata inflators,
which can explode with excessive force and shoot shrapnel inside
cars. Takata faces a criminal probe, more than 20 class action
lawsuits, and congressional scrutiny over its inflators. The
company supplies around a fifth of the world's air bags.
Japanese government officials have expressed concern that
Takata's repeated recalls could dent the reputation of the
country's auto industry. One official, who asked not to be
named, said it would be "disastrous" for Takata not to comply
with NHTSA's demand.
"MUST DO MORE"
In his statement released on Tuesday in the United States,
Takada outlined steps aimed at demonstrating Takata's commitment
to safety, including forming an independent panel to audit its
manufacturing procedures.
Takata has recruited three former U.S. transportation
secretaries to help it navigate the growing crisis.
Samuel K. Skinner, a former White House Chief of Staff and
U.S. Transportation Secretary, will lead an independent quality
panel, while Rodney Slater and Norman Mineta will advise Takata.
A report by the panel headed by Skinner on Takata's
manufacturing processes will be made public, Takada said.
He said Takata would take "dramatic actions" to increase
output of replacement air bag inflator kits, including working
with rivals and examining whether their products can be used
safely. "I know we can and must do more," he said.
CONGRESSIONAL HOT SEAT
Takata's announcement comes ahead of a second congressional
hearing on Wednesday that will likely focus on Takata's response
to NHTSA's order.
Hiroshi Shimizu, Takata's senior vice president for global
quality assurance, said in prepared remarks that a phased-in
recall should give priority to U.S. regions with higher humidity
- believed to be a factor in some air bag ruptures.
Honda North America Executive Vice President Rick Schostek
said in his testimony that a national recall would lead to parts
shortages, but the Japanese automaker was "seriously
considering" it for driver-side air bag inflators.
Toyota North America Vice President Abbas Saadat said in his
testimony that the automaker wanted "additional assurances about
the integrity and quality of Takata's manufacturing processes."
Toyota and Honda called on Tuesday for independent
industry-wide tests of Takata air bag inflators subject to
recalls.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito in Tokyo, Paul Lienert and
Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Patrick Rucker in Washington;
Editing by Karey Van Hall, Chizu Nomiyama, Christian Plumb, Lisa
Von Ahn and Ian Geoghegan)