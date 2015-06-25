* Not sure when analysis into air bag part will be complete
* CEO says wants to stay at helm to see recall crisis
* Takada holds first news conference since recall crisis
By Chang-Ran Kim and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, June 25 The head of Japan's Takata Corp
said an internal probe into its potentially deadly air
bag inflators was not progressing well, but vowed to stay at the
helm until trust in the safety of its products was restored.
Facing the media for the first time since the company's
recall crisis erupted over a year ago, Chief Executive Shigehisa
Takada apologised for the defective inflators, which have been
linked to eight deaths and more than 100 injuries.
The lack of progress in finding out why some of its
inflators can deploy with too much force and spray metal shards
is set to turn up the pressure on Takata as carmakers continue
to expand a recall that is already the biggest in automotive
history.
U.S. lawmakers this week also raised the possibility that
the company put profits before safety by halting global safety
audits. Takata has disputed the accusation.
"The analysis isn't progressing very well," Takada told a
news conference that followed the company's annual general
meeting. "I'm concerned about that."
He said, however, that Takata would continue to use ammonium
nitrate, a volatile chemical, as an air bag propellant,
stressing that third-party investigations it commissioned have
vouched for its safety.
Since the crisis began, tens of millions of vehicles have
been recalled worldwide and multiple investigations are underway
including those commissioned collectively by 10 automakers as
well as Takata's own probe. Its shares have plunged 38 percent
since last June when U.S. authorities opened their
investigation.
Often glancing down to read from a prepared text and
sometimes mumbling, Takada, 49, said he intended to continue
leading the company founded by his grandfather, saying that was
the appropriate way for him to take responsibility.
At the annual general meeting, shareholders criticised
Takada for his failure to appear in public to address the issue,
the slow progress in resolving the crisis and the lack of a
dividend, although there were no overt displays of anger.
The meeting was attended by about 200 shareholders - a
record number, according to the parts supplier.
"I'm concerned about the company's future," said 46-year-old
shareholder Masahiro Yamazaki, emerging from the meeting.
"Without being able to nail down the cause, it looks like a
quick resolution will be difficult."
Clouding its financial outlook, the company, which posted a
net loss last year, has not set aside provisions for the cost of
most of its recalls. Takada said it was not clear where
responsibility for the costs lay for recalls where the cause of
the defect is still unknown. The company also faces multiple
lawsuits.
Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it would recall
another 2.9 million vehicles to replace passenger-side air bag
inflators. Nissan Motor Co added another 198,000 to its
tally.
Automakers including top customer Honda Motor Co
have said they are turning to other inflator makers such as
Sweden's Autoliv Inc and Japan's Daicel Corp to
supply replacement parts as Takata struggles to produce them
quickly enough.
Analysts say, however, that automakers are unlikely to
abandon Takata in the short term given that it accounts for a
fifth of the world's production of air bag inflators.
(Additional reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)