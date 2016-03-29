* Takata plans to tap companies for investment - Kyodo
* Honda: No plans to offer additional support to Takata
* Takata faces massive costs if responsible for faulty
airbags
(Adds comment from Honda, context to airbag recall)
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Takata Corp is
likely to seek more capital around September as it expects its
finances to take a hit from a rise in costs to recall
potentially defective airbag parts, Kyodo News reported on
Tuesday.
Takata is expected to narrow down which companies to
approach for investment, Kyodo said without citing sources,
adding that candidates would include automakers such as top
client Honda Motor Co.
A Takata spokesman declined to comment, while a Honda
spokesman said it had no plans to provide additional financial
support to Takata.
More than 50 million airbags around the world have been
recalled to replace Takata's inflators, which can explode with
too much force and spray metal shards inside vehicles.
Automakers have said they would discuss how to split the
cost of the recalls with Takata once the cause of the defect is
identified. A handful of investigations by Takata, automakers
and transport authorities are currently underway.
In the meantime, major automakers including Honda and Toyota
Motor Corp have said they will stop using Takata airbag
inflators in new vehicle models, and have been sourcing
replacement inflators from alternative suppliers.
Takata will decide how much capital to raise upon gauging
the scale of the recall costs, Kyodo said.
Given current recall figures, industry experts estimate that
Takata could face a recall bill of about $3.5 billion if it is
found to be responsible for the defective airbags, more than
double the company's current assets of about $1.3 billion as of
December.
The company has already been fined $70 million by U.S.
transport authorities. It also faces class action suits in the
United States, where the majority of airbag-related injuries
occurred.
Takata has been under pressure to isolate the reason behind
the defective airbags, which appear to be triggered when
moisture enters the chamber containing the chemicals.
Reuters in January reported that Takata CEO Shigehisa
Takada, the grandson of the family-owned company's founder, was
willing to resign over the recall.
Other auto parts makers including Sweden's Autoliv Inc
, German-U.S. supplier ZF-TRW and Japan's Daicel Corp
have ramped up production of replacement inflators.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)