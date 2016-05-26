* Sources: Takata committee in talks with KKR, other
investors
* KKR proposing to take 60 pct stake in air bag maker -
Nikkei
* Takata potentially faces massive air bag recall costs
* Shares finish 21 pct higher at 458 yen
By Taro Fuse and Junko Fujita
TOKYO, May 26 Takata Corp is in bailout
talks with a number of potential investors including private
equity firm KKR & Co, people familiar with the matter
said on Thursday, driving up shares in the embattled auto parts
maker.
Facing the consequences of the largest-ever U.S. safety
recall after its air bag inflators malfunctioned, Takata named
an outside committee in February to lead an overhaul. Those
advisers said on Wednesday that they had hired investment bank
Lazard to counsel on the financial restructuring.
The sources, who cannot be named as they are not authorised
to speak to the media, did not detail the stake sought by KKR.
One of the sources said the U.S. fund had approached the
steering committee.
Earlier, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported KKR had proposed
taking about a 60 percent stake in Takata and submitted a plan.
KKR and Takata declined to comment, but reports of the talks
drove up the company's battered shares by its daily limit to
trade 21 percent higher, closing at 458 yen.
Selecting a financial sponsor would likely require
discussion with Takata's automaker clients and stakeholders.
The group, which posted a net loss of 13.1 billion yen ($120
million) for the year ended in March, had been expected to
draw-up a shortlist of financial backers by August, and reach a
deal the month after.
Industry experts said investors eyeing a stake in Takata
would get a knock-down price, but cautioned the company's future
was unclear, as it tries to come back from accusations it
manipulated air bag test data and dragged its feet in disclosing
recall information.
"Takata can raise all the money they need to survive in the
short term but unless they restore customer confidence they have
no long-term future," said an industry M&A adviser in Tokyo, who
declined to be named as he works with Japanese automakers.
Private equity has also had a chequered history in Japan,
where companies often throw lifelines to each other rather than
rely on outside cash. Takata would be a rare distressed deal.
The company's founding family owns nearly 60 percent of the
firm, which was started by Takezo Takada in 1933 as a maker of
parachutes and other textiles, and is now run by his grandson.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Transportation Department and
Takata confirmed that 17 automakers would recall another 35
million to 40 million air bag inflators by 2019 - on top of 28.8
million recalled previously. Globally, more than 50 million
inflators have been recalled so far.
KKR has been building its presence in the Japanese market in
past years, inking a $1.7 billion deal in 2013 to buy an 80
percent stake in Panasonic's healthcare unit. It bought
Pioneer's DJ and audio equipment unit in 2014.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen
Coates and Elaine Hardcastle)