By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, May 27 Japan's transport ministry said on
Friday automakers will recall about an additional 7 million cars
equipped with Takata Corp air bag inflators without a
drying agent by March 2019, bringing the total recalled in the
country to 19.6 million cars.
Japan's latest announcement may further ramp up Takata's
potential recall costs if the air bag maker is found to be
responsible for the defective inflators.
The company is in bailout talks with a number of potential
investors including private equity firm KKR & Co, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The transport ministry said Takata and automakers had found
the absence of desiccants could make ammonium nitrate used in
the air bag inflators deteriorate when exposed to temperature
changes over a long period of time.
Its decision comes after U.S. transport authorities earlier
this month expanded its recall of air bag inflators made by the
Japanese parts supplier, which will result in an additional 35
million to 40 million products withdrawn from the U.S. market.
The ministry said that the latest recall covers mainly
passenger-side airbags, and will be conducted in phases. It
would not comment on which automakers were affected, although it
said that the number would likely increase from the 17 companies
affected so far.
The ammonium nitrate-based propellant used in the inflators
have a tendency to explode violently in hot, humid conditions,
spraying metal shrapnel into vehicle compartments. The defect
has been linked to 13 deaths and more than 100 injuries
globally, mainly in the United States.
Honda Motor Co, once Takata's biggest buyer of
airbags, earlier this month said it would recall 21 million more
potentially faulty airbag inflators globally, while Toyota Motor
Corp last week said it would recall almost 1.6 million
additional U.S. vehicles installed with front passenger side
Takata air bags.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing
by Ryan Woo)
by Ryan Woo)