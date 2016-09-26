By Junko Fujita and Taro Fuse
| TOKYO, Sept 26
TOKYO, Sept 26 The plan to sell beleaguered
Takata Corp to a rescuer, slated by year-end, is likely
to extend into next year as some bidders want to drag the air
bag maker through bankruptcy to wipe out most of its debt,
people with knowledge of the matter said.
But creditors such as Honda Motor Co Ltd are likely
to resist any bailout that includes bankruptcy because they
would have to swallow significant losses, the people said.
The ensuing tussle could take months to resolve, the people
said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the
matter.
Takata faces about 1 trillion yen ($10 billion) in costs to
recall potentially faulty air bag inflators worldwide, according
to market estimates. There is also the prospect of legal
liabilities related to the inflators which have been linked to
at least 14 deaths, mainly in the United States.
The firm received bailout bids from five groups last week.
Its steering committee hopes to name a sponsor next month and
complete restructuring plans by December, the people said.
But that timeline is overly ambitious, they said, given the
need to agree on how to share the losses among Takata's many
stakeholders, which include creditors and both Japanese and
foreign automakers.
A spokesman representing Takata's steering committee
declined to comment.
Moreover, an investor is unlikely to be confirmed unless
Takata files for bankruptcy, which would establish the extent of
liabilities, one of the people said.
Bidders include Japanese inflator maker Daicel Corp
in partnership with U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital, and U.S. air
bag maker Key Safety Systems which is likely to team up with
U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, the people
said. U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co LP has also bid, they
said.
Automakers including Honda and Volkswagen AG
have recalled vehicles containing more than 100 million Takata
inflators after it was discovered that a chemical compound in
their propellant can explode.
Takata needs an investor to help overhaul its business and
shoulder ballooning costs related to the recall. Its stock has
tumbled nearly 90 percent since early 2014, when the problems
first spread.
Takata's steering committee has retained investment bank
Lazard Ltd as advisor in its search for an investor.
The people with knowledge of the matter said one means of
securing an investor would be to wipe out current shareholders
by devaluing equities to zero and allowing the sponsor to
control 100 percent of Takata.
Lawyers specialising in corporate restructuring, who are not
involved in the Takata deal, said such a scenario would be
easier if the company seeks bankruptcy.
($1 = 100.9200 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Taro Fuse; Additional reporting
by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)