Sept 28 Japan's Takata Corp is in talks
with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations of
criminal wrongdoing related to its faulty air bags, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors have found evidence of unlawful conduct
in Takata's handling of rupture-prone air bags and are waiting
for the company's proposal on how to resolve an anticipated
criminal case, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/2cKtmjv)
The prosecutors are examining a charge of criminal wire
fraud after determining the company likely made misleading
statements and concealed information about air bags. They could
pursue other kinds of criminal violations in the case, WSJ
reported.
The DoJ investigators have held preliminary discussions with
Takata that picked up steam in August and the company is
expected to face a financial penalty as part of any settlement,
according to the report.
Takata's air bag inflators, which contain ammonium nitrate,
have been linked to at least 14 deaths and more than 150
injuries and resulted in the largest vehicle recall in history.
The air bags can explode with excessive force in hot, humid
conditions. About 100 million Takata air bag inflators have been
declared defective worldwide.
Takata and the DoJ were not immediately available for
comment.
