TOKYO Nov 4 Trading in shares of Takata Corp
was halted on Friday after the Nikkei business daily
reported the embattled Japanese auto parts maker was preparing
for a possible bankruptcy filing for its U.S. unit to help
secure a financial sponsor.
Takata, which has retained investment bank Lazard Ltd
as an adviser, has been working to choose a backer for
its turnaround as it faces huge costs related to the global
recall of millions of potentially faulty air bag inflators.
In a statement, Takata said those efforts are ongoing.
"The primary collective goal is assessing all bids and
reaching a resolution that is in the best interests of all our
stakeholders while promoting public safety and enabling Takata
to remain a viable and valued global supplier to the automotive
industry," it said.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)