TOKYO May 21 The head of Japan's auto lobby
said on Thursday he hopes for an interim report on the cause of
Takata Corp's air bag problems by the end of the year
from any one of the teams investigating the issue.
More than 50 million cars have been recalled worldwide since
2008 over Takata's potentially deadly air bag inflators that can
explode with too much force and spray metal shards inside the
car. The figure includes the Japanese supplier's move this week
to double its U.S. recall to nearly 34 million vehicles, for
investigative purposes and without a known cause.
For the recalls that have been identified as a manufacturing
problem at Takata's factories, domestic automakers are likely
expecting discussions for payment by the supplier in
instalments, Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA)
Chairman Fumihiko Ike said.
Ten automakers led by Toyota Motor Corp have set up
a committee to investigate the root cause of other problematic
inflators made by Takata, in addition to internal and
third-party teams set up by the supplier and some automakers on
their own.
