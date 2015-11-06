TOKYO Nov 6 Shares of scandal-hit Japanese auto
parts maker Takata Corp extended double-digit falls
into a third day, plunging as much as 15 percent in early trade
on Friday after more automakers considered abandoning its air
bag inflators.
Mazda Motor Corp on Thursday joined Takata's top
customer, Honda Motor Co, in saying it would drop its
inflators containing ammonium nitrate - a volatile chemical
suspected of causing the defects - from its new cars.
Subaru-maker Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd and
Mitsubishi Motors Corp said they were considering doing
the same.
Takata's inflators, which can explode with too much force
and spray metal fragments inside cars, have led to the recall of
tens of millions of vehicles worldwide. Regulators have linked
them to eight deaths, all in Honda's cars.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)