TOKYO, June 28 Takata Corp CEO Shigehisa Takada on Tuesday offered to step down after a new regime is decided for the auto parts supplier, which is searching for a financial backer to help it deal with a massive global recall of potentially deadly air bags.

Speaking at a shareholders meeting, Takada said he would stay in his role "until a hand-off".

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)