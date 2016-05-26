TOKYO May 26 U.S. investment fund Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts (KKR) is interested in offering financial
support to embattled air bag maker Takata Corp, Japan's
Nikkei reported on Thursday.
KKR, which invests in assets including private equity,
energy, infrastructure and real estate, has proposed taking
about a 60 percent stake in Takata, subject to discussions with
Takata's automaker clients, the newspaper said.
A Takata spokeswoman declined to comment on the report,
which drove up shares in the company by its daily limit to trade
21 percent higher. The company may potentially face billions of
dollars in costs related to a massive global recall of its air
bag inflators.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)