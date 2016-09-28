TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese auto safety parts
supplier Takata Corp said on Thursday it expected to
book a special profit of about 10 billion yen ($99 million) in
the July-September quarter from the sale of U.S. interiors unit
Irvin Automotive Products Inc.
Takata is selling the unit to Detroit automotive supplier
Piston Group. The deal is not directly related to the larger
effort to secure a lifeline for Takata and its primary seat belt
and air bag businesses.
Takata said in a statement it was currently calculating the
impact on its full-year financial forecasts, adding it would
announce any change as soon as it could.
($1 = 100.9500 yen)
