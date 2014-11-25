(Ministry corrects figures and time frame for vehicles recalled
to 1.37 million out of 2.37 at end-September, not 1.54 million
out of 2.54 million so far)
TOKYO Nov 25 Japan's transport ministry last
week set up a special task force to deal with air bag-related
recalls and has urged automakers to speed up replacements of
potentially defective Takata-made air bag inflators, Transport
Minister Akihiro Ohta said on Tuesday.
The transport ministry said about 1.37 million vehicles had
been brought in to domestic dealers as of the end of September,
out of the 2.37 million vehicles subject to recalls related to
Takata Corp in Japan.
At a U.S. Senate hearing last week, Takata and Honda Motor
Co executives apologised to victims that have been
injured and killed by defective air bags that can explode with
too much force and spray shrapnel in cars. At least five deaths
have been linked to Takata's troubled air bags and all have been
on Honda vehicles.
Around 16 million cars with Takata air bags have been
recalled worldwide so far, with more than 10 million of those in
the United States. The auto parts maker is facing a criminal
investigation into the scandal, more than 20 class actions and a
probe by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)