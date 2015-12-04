TOKYO Dec 4 Japan on Friday ordered automakers
to phase out by mid-2018 use of the Takata Corp air bag
inflators that are at the centre of a global recall, bringing
regulations in line with those of the United States where the
recall began.
Automakers including Honda Motor Co Ltd and Toyota
Motor Corp have already said their new models would not
feature the non-desiccated ammonium nitrate inflators that have
been linked to eight deaths.
Regulators suspect such inflators exposed to moisture can
deploy with more force than intended and spray shrapnel into
vehicles.
Japan's transport ministry on Friday said it updated its
regulations after a Takata inflator was suspected of causing
minor injuries to a passenger in a car accident.
Takata in November was fined $70 million by regulators in
the United States, where the majority of deaths and recalls
involving the inflators occurred, and where the manufacturer
faces class action lawsuits related to the issue.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)