UPDATE 3-Fewer buyers at stores put Harley's shipment forecast at risk
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
TOKYO Nov 28 Japan's transport minister said on Friday he was concerned that repeated recalls involving Takata Corp's potentially defective air bags could undermine trust in the country's auto industry and manufacturing quality.
Akihiro Ohta also said the ministry has asked Takata to report on how it plans to respond to the U.S. auto regulator's recent call to expand recalls nationwide in the United States.
Japan formed a special task force this month to deal with the growing recall crisis. Toyota Motor Corp and its small-car subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co announced new recalls on Thursday, citing excessive moisture during a manufacturing process at Takata's now-shuttered plant in LaGrange, Georgia. (Reporting by Mari Saito and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
NEW YORK, April 18 Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to buy optical fiber from Corning Inc for at least $1.05 billion over the next three years as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier aims to improve its network infrastructure, the companies said on Tuesday.